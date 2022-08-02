Artsakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijani border provocations

As a result of provocations by Azerbaijani units, Albert Bakhshyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, was wounded on Monday.
According to the Artsakh defense ministry, the condition of the wounded soldier is assessed as satisfactory.
On August 1, starting at 09:00, in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of Artsakh, Azerbaijani units launched a provocation, attempting to cross the line of contact, which were suppressed by the Defense Army. There are no losses from the Armenian side. The situation remains tense. Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.