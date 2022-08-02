Blinken backs EU proposal for Iran nuclear deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken backed a European Union proposal aimed at saving the Iran nuclear deal, saying the United States is ready to move forward based on what has been agreed, CNN reported.
EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell recently put forward a proposal that he called the best possible deal that he, as negotiator, considers feasible, noting that after 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations and countless interactions with JCPOA members and the US, the space for additional substantive compromises to reach an agreement has been exhausted.
Blinken noted that the EU has come up with the best proposal based on many, many months of discussions, negotiations, conversations. It is very consistent with what they put forward in March, which we agreed with, Blinken said.
But it remains to be seen if Iran is ready to move forward, he added.
"Second, with regard to the JCPOA, we continue to believe, as I said this morning, that that would be the best path forward, a return to compliance on both sides to the JCPOA, to make sure that we are putting Iran’s nuclear program back in a box and averting any kind of crisis," he said.