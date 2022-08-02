White House urges China not to escalate over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Joe Biden administration officials are urging China not to take escalatory action amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed trip to Taiwan, stressing that the potential visit will not mark a shift in US foreign policy.
Beijing has no reason to turn a possible visit under long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as an excuse to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait, said White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby.
Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of his ongoing tour of Asia. According to the media, the Pelosi are due to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday.
China warned of egregious political implications of Pelosi's planned visit to the island. Chinese officials reiterated that the nation will not sit idly by if Beijing feels its sovereignty and territorial integrity are under threat.