US imposes sanctions on Chinese and other firms for selling Iranian oil
US imposes sanctions on Chinese and other firms for selling Iranian oil
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms that helped sell tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and petrochemicals to East Asia.

The US Treasury and State Department have imposed sanctions on six companies, four of which are based in Hong Kong, one in Singapore and one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ministry of Finance accused the Persian Oil and Gas Industrial Commercial Company, one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers, of using firms to facilitate the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemicals to East Asia.

These actions freeze the assets of companies in the US and generally prohibit Americans from doing business with them.
