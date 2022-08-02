China warns US again over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

China said the United States would "pay the price" if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan as part of an Asian tour.
The American side will bear the responsibility and pay for undermining China's sovereign security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
US officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but Pelosi will be a more prominent guest than anyone in recent history.
Reports of her possible visit led to rising tensions between the US and China.
In a phone talk with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States against playing with fire.
Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Hong said such a visit would be very dangerous, very provocative.
Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
After Singapore and Malaysia, her itinerary includes stops in South Korea and Japan, but the prospect of a trip to Taiwan dominates the spotlight.
Taipei has remained silent on the prospect of Pelosi's visit.
Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang did not confirm Tuesday's visit to reporters but thanked Pelosi for her support.
Several Taiwanese media outlets have published comments by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsai Chi-chan that Pelosi is very likely to arrive in the coming days.
And the Liberty Times, citing unnamed sources, said she would land on Tuesday evening, meet with President Tsai Ing-wen the next day, and depart the island in the afternoon.