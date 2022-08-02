News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Show news feed
Congressman: UN GA chair was wrong for deleting tweet from Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Congressman: UN GA chair was wrong for deleting tweet from Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey, Frank Pallone, member of the House of Representatives, co-chairman of the Commission on Armenian Issues of the US Congress, tweeted.

He recalled that the Armenian Genocide was officially recognized by 33 countries, including the United States. The UN, according to the congressman, should not become an accomplice of Turkey's rejection of its history, its policy of denial.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN General Assembly president visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Abdulla Shahid is on a working visit to Armenia…
 Germany delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Led by president Gunnar Schellenberger of the Saxony-Anhalt Landtag of the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt…
 Vice speaker: Lot to be done on implementation of Bundestag resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition
Visiting members of the Armenia-Germany friendship group in the National Assembly of Armenia met with Petra Pau…
 Indian MFA representative visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
Sanjay Verma took part in the 8th meeting of the Armenian-Indian intergovernmental commission in Yerevan...
 Germany economy minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Svenja Schulze is in Armenia on a two-day visit…
 'Armenian Genocide: Evidence from the German Foreign Office Archives, 1915-1916' published in Persian
The motives, methods, and consequences of the Armenian Genocide have been strongly reflected in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos