Congressman: UN GA chair was wrong for deleting tweet from Armenian Genocide memorial complex

The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey, Frank Pallone, member of the House of Representatives, co-chairman of the Commission on Armenian Issues of the US Congress, tweeted.
He recalled that the Armenian Genocide was officially recognized by 33 countries, including the United States. The UN, according to the congressman, should not become an accomplice of Turkey's rejection of its history, its policy of denial.