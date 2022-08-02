News
Tuesday
August 02
News
Tuesday
August 02
Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges
Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran reacted last night to the actions of the US and the Eurotroika by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges, said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Mehr reported.

"You remember that in the past weeks, while we were preparing for a new round of negotiations, the American side suddenly proposed a resolution in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the aim of receiving concessions at the negotiating table [from Iran], which surprised us. We are saddened by the fact that while we repeatedly these days are receiving messages from Joe Biden through mediators that America has good intentions and is serious about returning to the agreement, we gave our firm answer to the American side," he said.

"This week, the European Union coordinator "Borrell" presented an initiative and a text to all parties; Iran, 4+1, and the United States. And we in the capitals are reviewing this text and agreeing to get together around the negotiating table," Amir-Abdollahian added.

He noted, "Yesterday, we witnessed the issuance of a new resolution (statement) by the United States. These irrational measures and the insanity of the ineffective sanctions by Joe Biden, Blinken and Rob Malley, who have already pointed out that Trump's Maximum Sanctions have failed; Even Borrell himself mentioned the failure of Trump's sanctions against Iran in a recent article and then put forward his own summarized ideas, but again we are witnessing the insanity of imposing sanctions, which of course is only a show and has no tangible effect."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
