Wednesday
August 03
Wednesday
August 03
Eurozone countries are spending more than they get to soften economic blow from Ukraine war
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Eurozone countries are spending more than they get to cushion the economic blow from the war in Ukraine through fuel subsidies and other support measures, the European Central Bank said Tuesday, urging governments to use their cash more efficiently, Reuters reported.

The 19 eurozone countries have approved support measures of 0.9% of their gross domestic product, mainly in relation to measures to offset rising energy prices.

That should increase eurozone GDP growth by only about 0.4 percentage points this year and bring inflation down a little less, mainly due to lower energy prices, the ECB said.

In a study used for the ECB's economic forecasts for 2022-2024, the bank assessed the impact on next year's growth as well as inflation.

In 2022-24, the ECB estimates that stimulus measures approved in response to the war will add just under 0.4 percentage points to growth and curb inflation by just over 0.1 percentage points.

Half of the fiscal stimulus was aimed at supporting short-term consumption of fossil fuels, while only a minimal part contributed directly to the transition to a green economy.
Հայերեն and Русский
