China suspends import of 35 Taiwanese exporters

China has suspended imports of biscuits and pastries from 35 Taiwanese exporters.
Taiwan's official central news agency said on Tuesday that among the 3,200 Taiwanese companies registered with China customs in the food category, 2,066 companies have been listed as import suspension.
According to Reuters calculations, based on registration data posted on the website of the General Administration of Customs of China, 35 of the 107 items in the biscuit, pastry and bread category fell into the import suspension category.
The suspension comes after China repeatedly spoke out against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which appears to be contrary to the one-China principle that Washington has sworn to abide by.
China has already suspended imports of a variety of commodities, including sea bass, pineapples and sugar apples from Taiwan since last year, citing pest concerns that Taiwan strongly denies.
Taiwan's Agriculture Board said it would take appropriate action to help the latest companies affected by the short-term suspension.
China's imports from Taiwan reached a record $189 billion in 2021, according to official Taiwanese data.