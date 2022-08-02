France, Italy, Spain want big tech companies to share network costs in Europe

Chinese army to conduct drills around Taiwan from August 4 to 7, media reported

Pelosi says her visit is a support for Taiwan amid China's aggression

Pelosi pledges US commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan

China protests Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Shoigu holds talks with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Hasanov

AFP: Many Afghans doubt killing of al-Qaeda leader

Karabakh president convenes Security Council expanded meeting

Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan

China suspends import of 35 Taiwanese exporters

Gas prices in Europe again exceed $2,200 per thousand cubic meters

Bloomberg: By the end of 2024, Turkish companies will face more than $16 billion in debt

Attorneys for two convicted in case of mass riots on night of November 10, 2020 file appeal

Putin and Pashinyan discuss implementation on Karabakh agreements

Trial of Gerasim Vardanyan is underway (live)

Central Bank of Armenia: 12-month inflation at 10.3%

Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges

Chairman of ANC-Netherlands: Armenian Prime Minister has special attitude towards word 'traitor'

Currency rates in Armenia

Huge banner appears in downtown Taipei: 'Welcome to Taiwan, Speaker Pelosi!'

EU approves transfer of EUR 14.2 to Armenia

Spain will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Bank of America: Gas situation in Europe is rapidly changing from bad to our dread scenario

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region

Wang Yi: U.S. is playing with fire over Taiwan

Russia actively contributes to preparation of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Kremlin: US chooses path of confrontation with China, it does not bode well

David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm

Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR

US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs

China warns US again over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

FLYONE ARMENIA airline launches flights to Moscow

Cavusoglu: Role of Middle Transport Corridor is up amid Ukrainian crisis

Global Times: China to start fighting if a potential adversary attacks first

Congressman: UN GA chair was wrong for deleting tweet from Armenian Genocide memorial complex

US imposes sanctions on Chinese and other firms for selling Iranian oil

Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document

White House urges China not to escalate over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Armenian Central Bank: Refinancing rate set at 9.5%

Azerbaijan fires soldiers for publishing video from positions

Blinken backs EU proposal for Iran nuclear deal

China conducts drills in South China Sea amid possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan is in satisfactory condition

Artsakh Defense Army: The situation is stable

State Department approves possible UK sale of Javelin

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Sri Lanka launches flash appeal to tackle rampant child malnutrition

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijani border provocations

Lebanon and Israel move closer to reaching a maritime border agreement

Bloomberg: Germany has 3 months to save itself from winter gas crisis

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan is elected chairman of Criminal Appeal Court

Europe is watching with concern war of words between US and China over Taiwan

Blinken: Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan will be entirely her decision

Defense Ministry reports on Azerbaijani provocation 12 hours after incident, it leads to lies and panic

Information Headquarters: As of 22:00, situation is relatively stable and under full control of Ministry of Defense

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk to join Russia: Kolerov urges Armenia not to cheat

German Foreign Ministry comments on calls to suspend issuance of Schengen visas to Russians

Artsakh Defense Army: Information about fights does not correspond to reality

Kuwait announces formation of new government

Kolerov explains why no analogy can be drawn between Kosovo and Karabakh

Artsakh Foreign Minister: Everything is under control of our armed forces

New Zealand opens to all tourists

Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on tense situation on borders of Syunik and Gegharkunik

Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh

Two planes of Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv to return to their permanent bases soon

Geghamyan: Tense situation in areas around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Macron and Zelenskiy discuss latest developments over Ukrainian war

Artsakh Defense Army reports provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross contact line

Mine found in Yerevan

Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU

Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems

Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discuss settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future

Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO

President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures

Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia held in Yerevan

Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed

EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid

Oleksii Reznikov: Ukraine receives four HIMARS reactive artillery systems

Russia wants to ban adoption by citizens of unfriendly countries

Media: Citizens in trucks block road in Armenia, Pashinyan intervenes

CNN: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite warnings from Biden administration

Chairman of ANC - Netherlands: My rights have been flagrantly violated

European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

Iranian Intelligence Ministry announces detention of members of Baha'i group linked to Israel

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Pope will visit Kazakhstan

Armenian president congratulates his Swiss counterpart on country's national holiday

Saudi Arabia's economy grows at record high thanks to oil

China's Foreign Ministry warns US about consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

MoD: Armenian peacekeepers continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo

Myanmar authorities extend state of emergency in country for six months

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue

Azerbaijan: Safarov brothers hack their own uncle to death with ax

UN welcomes departure of 1st vessel with grain from Odessa port

Armenia opens 5 cases against 12 persons on facts of treason and spying

