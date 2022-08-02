News
Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia has submitted a new interstate complaint against Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights, the representative of the Armenia on international legal issues reported.

The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation of the civilian population as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression near Khramort and Parukh villages of Artsakh in 2022, the real threats voiced by Azerbaijan against the population of the border villages of Artsakh, as well as cases of the use of force by the Azerbaijani armed forces in against the civilian population of Artsakh during 2021-2022, as a result of which the right of citizens to life was violated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
