Kremlin: Putin and Erdogan to compare notes in Sochi

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss Syria and Ukraine at a meeting in Sochi and "compare notes" on the effectiveness of the mechanism for the removal of grain from Ukrainian ports, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"There will be a working visit of Turkish President Erdogan on Friday, the two presidents will hold talks in Sochi... The talks with the Turkish president will focus on bilateral cooperation. The negotiations will be devoted to the economy, discussion of regional problems, Syria, Ukraine, a good opportunity to "synchronize our watches" regarding the efficiency of this mechanism of grain export from Ukrainian ports, to see how effectively it works, and exchange views on world affairs. The agenda, we see, is very intense," Peskov told reporters.