Kremlin: US chooses path of confrontation with China, it does not bode well

The United States is choosing the path of confrontation with China, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the situation with Taiwan, RIA Novosti reports.
instead of respecting this sensitivity, unfortunately, the United States is choosing the path of such a confrontation. It doesn't bode well. One can only express regret here, Peskov added.
According to him, the situation with the tour of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her possible visit to Taiwan is a provocation that leads to an increase in tension in the region.
“Now we probably cannot say for certain whether it will reach there or not. But the fact that everything connected with this tour and a possible visit to Taiwan, of course, is purely provocative. This provokes a situation in the region ... leads to an increase in tension,” Peskov told reporters.
He noted that all countries of the world record this. Peskov also added that Russia is in solidarity with China.