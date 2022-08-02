Wang Yi: U.S. is playing with fire over Taiwan

The U.S. is playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan and becoming the enemy of 1.4 billion Chinese, which is unlikely to end well, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He said that the one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community, the political basis for China's exchanges with other countries, the core of China's core interests, and the red line.

Wang Yi pointed out that some politicians in the U.S. are challenging China's sovereignty on the Taiwan issue by violating the one-China policy and even deliberately causing problems in the Taiwan Strait.

During his visit, he said, the leaders of all countries made it clear that they firmly adhere to the one-China policy, consider Taiwan an integral part of China's territory and oppose outside interference in China's internal affairs. Wang Yi highlighted that the treachery of the U.S. side in the Taiwan issue is regrettable and can only further undermine confidence in the United States. "Some politicians in the United States are only looking out for their own interests, openly playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and becoming enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese...Exposing the intimidating face of the United States to the world can only make it clear to people of all countries that the United States is the biggest destroyer of the world today," he said.