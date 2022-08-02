News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the sides touched upon the implementation of the agreements reached by the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed the current security situation in the region.

During the phone talks, an exchange of views took place regarding the humanitarian problems created as a result of the 44-day war. In this context, the importance of the release and return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees was mutually noted.

The parties also touched upon other issues of the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin and Pashinyan discuss implementation on Karabakh agreements
Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels...
 Russia actively contributes to preparation of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia is actively contributing to the preparation of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm
At the moment the situation in Artsakh is relatively calm...
 Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation...
 US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs
US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried had a telephone conversation yesterday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
 Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document
Movses Hakobyan noted that talks fail to resolve the issue, so the enemy resorts to provocations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos