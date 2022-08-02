Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the sides touched upon the implementation of the agreements reached by the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.
Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed the current security situation in the region.
During the phone talks, an exchange of views took place regarding the humanitarian problems created as a result of the 44-day war. In this context, the importance of the release and return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees was mutually noted.
The parties also touched upon other issues of the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.