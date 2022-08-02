Isabel Diaz Ayuso slams Spanish government's energy plan

Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has slammed the Spanish government's plan for energy conservation.
According to her, the measures approved by the Cabinet of Ministers will lead to insecurity and discourage tourism and consumption.
The plan, which includes temperature limits for businesses, museums and public transport, as well as restrictions on street lighting, was approved after the European Union agreed on July 26 to cut gas consumption by 15% in August-March. However, the EU agreement provided for a wide range of exceptions, and opposition at the regional level could exacerbate problems with its implementation.
The Spanish measures, published in the official gazette on Tuesday, must be implemented within seven days, after which violators face fines ranging from 100 to 30,000 euros, Reuters reported.
Ayuso won the 2021 regional election by a landslide after she allowed shops, restaurants and nightclubs to remain open during the pandemic to protect businesses.