EU approves transfer of EUR 14.2 to Armenia
EU approves transfer of EUR 14.2 to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The European Union has approved the transfer of EUR 14.2 million in the form of a grant to the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the Support to Armenia's Justice Sector Reforms and"Armenia's COVID-19 Confrontation Agreement budget support programs.

The press and information department of the EU delegation in Armenia informs that the decision to approve the transfer was made taking into account the positive results of the assessment of progress in the selected sectoral directions, macroeconomic stability, the transparency of state finance management and the state budget.

This allocation is the result of successful cooperation between the European Union and the Government of Armenia and reflects the Government's commitment to recovery from the consequences of the pandemic and the implementation of the GCC Agreement, said Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia.

The Armenian government highly values ​​the effective partnership with the European Union aimed at increasing Armenia's economic resilience and implementing the main reforms stipulated in the Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement aimed at strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the country, said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
