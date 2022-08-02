News
Spain will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Spain will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Spain will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as they are in absolutely unsuitable condition and may pose a risk to people, the Minister of Defense of the country Margarita Robles says.

According to her, tests of the Leopards stored in Zaragoza showed that they are in an unusable condition and may pose a risk to people using them. She noted that the possibility of sending the tanks to Ukraine in coordination with other countries was considered several months ago, saying that she had already warned then that the tanks had not been in service for many years, so they needed to be reactivated.

Robles said she would visit the Ukrainian embassy to clarify the type of assistance Spain could offer Ukraine, especially in anticipation of a winter that would be very hard and difficult.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
