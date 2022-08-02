Attorneys for two convicted in case of mass riots on night of November 10, 2020 file appeal

Lawyers of Henri Sedoyan and Karen Marutyan, convicted in the case of mass riots on the night of November 10, 2020, filed an appeal.
On June 13 this year, the court presided by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan sentenced Marutyan to 6 years and Sedoyan to 3 years in prison. Karen Marutyan and Henri Sedoyan are accused of participating in the mass disorder, involving destruction and damage to property on November 10, 2020 in Yerevan. The accusation also says that Karen Marutyan, having entered into a preliminary agreement with Henri Sedoyan, illegally entered the offices N 218, 219 and 402 of the RA Government building and committed blatant stealing of property on a large scale.
The lawyers insist on the innocence of their clients.