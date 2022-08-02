Putin and Pashinyan discuss implementation on Karabakh agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported.
Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels.