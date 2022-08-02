News
Tuesday
August 02
Putin and Pashinyan discuss implementation on Karabakh agreements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Separate practical aspects of the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabak were discussed.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region
Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed the current security situation in the region...
 Russia actively contributes to preparation of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia is actively contributing to the preparation of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm
At the moment the situation in Artsakh is relatively calm...
 Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation...
 US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs
US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried had a telephone conversation yesterday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
 Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document
Movses Hakobyan noted that talks fail to resolve the issue, so the enemy resorts to provocations...
