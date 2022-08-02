Gas prices in Europe again exceed $2,200 per thousand cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe during trading on Tuesday rose above $2,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London Stock Exchange ICE.
The overall increase in the cost of gas since the beginning of the day rose by 4%. Last week, the price of gas rose above $2,200 for the first time since the beginning of March amid a reduction in supplies via Nord Stream, and then exceeded $2,300 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.
The cost of September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $2,207 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, or 208.5 euros per MWh (based on the current euro/dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euros per MWh).
Last week, Russian gas supplies via Nord Stream fell to about 20% of maximum capacity amid the shutdown of another gas turbine. On Friday, July 29, Vitaly Markelov, deputy head of Gazprom, said that Siemens had fixed no more than a quarter of pipeline turbine failures.
He said that Gazprom considers it necessary to obtain official explanations from the EU and UK authorities on the admissibility of repair and maintenance of turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline in terms of sanctions restrictions, and also fears that Canada will withdraw permits for the delivery and repair of engines.