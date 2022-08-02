News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A U.S. government plane carrying Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi allegedly touring Asia arrived in Taiwan after landing at Songshan Airport, according to a live broadcast by CTITV.

A brief trip to Taiwan by Pelosi was expected, and such a visit could irritate China and heighten its tensions with the US.

According to air radar data, the Boeing C-40C aircraft took off on Monday from Kuala Lumpur, flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, and then turned north and circled the Philippines headed for the island of Taiwan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos