Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan

A U.S. government plane carrying Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi allegedly touring Asia arrived in Taiwan after landing at Songshan Airport, according to a live broadcast by CTITV.
A brief trip to Taiwan by Pelosi was expected, and such a visit could irritate China and heighten its tensions with the US.
According to air radar data, the Boeing C-40C aircraft took off on Monday from Kuala Lumpur, flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, and then turned north and circled the Philippines headed for the island of Taiwan.