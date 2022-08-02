Karabakh president convenes Security Council expanded meeting

President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened on Tuesday an enlarged meeting of the Security Council, the press service of the President of the Republic noted.
The meeting was held with the participation of the political forces represented in the NKR National Assembly.
The situation that had arisen the day before on the line of contact was discussed. Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan made a presentation. According to the minister, tension continues to persist in a number of sections of the line of contact. At the same time, the Defense Army controls the situation without any human and positional losses.
The next issue on the agenda of the meeting concerned the corridor connecting Nagorno-karabakh with Armenia. The Azerbaijani side, through the peacekeeping contingent stationed in Karabakh, presented a demand to the Armenian side. According to the requirement, movement along the new route should be organized in the near future.
Measures to be taken in the current situation were discussed at the meeting of the Security Council. Among them is the provision of safe movement through the involvement of Russian peacekeeping forces.