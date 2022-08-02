News
Pelosi pledges US commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan
Pelosi pledges US commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who arrived on a visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, issued a written statement in which she expressed confidence that her trip in no way contradicts the official policy of the US leadership regarding the island.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.  The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she noted.

According to a senior US official, her trip to the island is a testament to the United States' unwavering support for Taiwan's vibrant democracy.
