Factor.am: Procurement process for Armenia's 31st Independence Anniversary fails

The procurement process for Armenia's 31st Independence Anniversary celebrations has failed, Factor.am reports.
The editorial office of the website got hold of the relevant documents.
Earlier the Armenian government announced a tender to hold the events dedicated to the Independence Day. In total it was planned to allocate 600 million drams for the purpose.
Five companies took part in the tender. All of them passed to the next stage. Among the companies who have passed to the 2nd stage only Faktori Prodakshn Ltd. presented a program on providing services.
The proposal was rated 0 points by the process committee. Consequently, a decision was made to reject the bid.
One of the high-ranking officials on the government commission told Factor.am that a new tender will be announced soon.