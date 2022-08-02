Former Armenian Defense Minister: As long as strategic situation is fragile, there is always risk of war

As long as the strategic situation is fragile, there is always a risk of war, Seyran Ohanyan, Secretary of the parliamentary faction Armenia, former Minister of Defense of the country, told NEWS.am.

According to him, if minor provocations in the region are assessed in the context of global processes, within the CSTO, in connection with our strategic ally, a large-scale war may erupt at any moment.

He called the policy pursued by the current Armenian authorities and the illusions of so-called peace on the part of Azerbaijan and Turkey false.

"Experience shows that peace is not begged for. National and international guarantees are prepared for a decent peace. For today's authorities, peace is a guarantee, whereas peace is the result of a process.

National guarantees are related to domestic unity, economy and demography, and international guarantees are related to foreign policy, the right policy based on the right strategy and tactics, which within the framework of a calibrated partnership and allied cooperation can influence the enemy not to use force," Ohanyan said.

On all these fronts, the current authorities have done nothing since 2018 or since the 44-day war. What's more, they have destroyed the pre-existing structures.

"The problems in the region are obvious, threats from neighbors are looming very quickly over Armenia, and the authorities are busy promoting a false peace agenda, domestic problems, and the head of the government is on vacation. The authorities are not aware of the priorities and problems that are looming over the Armenian people and are not making decisions commensurate with the military and political situation.

When was the last time you saw high-ranking officials (Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, MPs and others) in combat positions and Artsakh? They have washed their hands of Artsakh and, surrendering everything, follow the way of "peace," the former minister highlighted.

He is sure that nobody from outside will dig trenches and strengthen the defense for Armenians. So if we do not fortify ourselves, no one will help us. Another thing is that the help of a strategic ally is needed in any case in terms of regional security within the framework of relations with Turkey.

"If there are no conscripts on the line of contact between the Defense Army of Artsakh and the Azerbaijani forces, the number of contract servicemen must be swiftly increased. The authorities must have promised Aliyev that the Defense Army will be withdrawn from Artsakh. That means surrendering the people of Artsakh, who live on their historical territory, to the enemy. If the Defense Army cannot fully perform its functions, there will be no Armenians left in Artsakh," Ohanyan added.

The Armenian authorities, according to his conviction, do not realize the catastrophe to which they have led Armenia and the Armenian people.

"But they are trying to divert attention by claiming that they are allegedly providing Artsakh with unprecedented amounts of social and economic assistance. Have the people of Artsakh faced such difficulties in the past, including security, economy, and demography? The authorities will bear responsibility for all that. The actions of the current authorities show that they are not aware of the decision-making procedures, because they are illiterate, or there is intent in their inaction. We are inclined towards the latter," Ohanyan said.

Ohanyan also stressed the importance of information provision as an important component of military actions in order to avoid panic in the society.

"When the authorities do not provide relevant information, the society itself starts spreading information or rumors. The authorities themselves must provide truthful and timely information and dispel the concerns of the population. I once ordered that information be given in a clear and timely manner. Information warfare is very important especially at the initial stage of military operations," said the former head of the Armenian Defense Ministry.