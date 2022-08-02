China pledges to take necessary measures in response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

China will respond to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan by taking all necessary measures to protect state sovereignty, with Washington and Taipei responsible for all consequences, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
"China will take all necessary measures to vigorously protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan. The US and separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence will be responsible for all consequences," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Pelosi arrived Tuesday night at Taipei's Songshan Airport, her visit the first by a speaker of the US House of Representatives since 1997. The US administration, which was warned by the Chinese president that playing with fire risks getting burned, assured Beijing of an unwavering commitment to a one-China policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that the speaker makes her own decisions.