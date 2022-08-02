Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan will soon install checkpoint at Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus sections

MP Tigran Abrahamyan from the I Have Honor faction of the National Assembly made a Facebook post that reads:

"A meeting of the Security Council was convened in Artsakh to discuss the issue of a corridor connecting the Republic of Artsakh with the Republic of Armenia.

"The Azerbaijani side, through the peacekeeping forces stationed in Artsakh, presented a demand to organize traffic on the new route in the near future," the meeting said.

Simply said, in the nearest future Azerbaijan will put a checkpoint on the section going to Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus and the traffic from Armenia to Artsakh will be organized on the UNFINISHED road.

Let me remind you that for a long time Azerbaijan has been building a new 32-kilometer road parallel to the Lachin corridor, which should start from the village Kornidzor of RA and continue to the villages Mets Shen, Hinshen of Shushi district, by passing Berdzor town, Sus and Aghavno villages.

At the moment a small part of the road is asphalted, that is, Azerbaijan directs the traffic on the unpaved, unfinished road.

By the way, the works on the section to Kornidzor, where the Armenian government has to build a road about 7 kilometers long from scratch, have not been launched, which also complicates the situation in this regard.

Once again Azerbaijan breaks the agreement of November 9 and tries to blackmail its ambitions.

And the Armenian government, in its role as an observer and nodder, which has long accepted it and prepared the public for non-stop concessions."