Armenia hands over lost soldier Ibayev to Azerbaijani side
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Armed Forces handed soldier Kamiz Ibayev over to the Azerbaijani side on Tuesday, the press secretary of Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said on the social network.

On July 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Gegharkunik region, at the border, Armenian servicemen found an Azerbaijani soldier.

"As a result of finding out the reasons for crossing the border, it turned out that he had lost his way," the report says.

Ibayev was handed over to the Azerbaijani side through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carrying out the mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.
