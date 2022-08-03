Artsakh: Tensions remain in some sections of line of contact with Azerbaijan

The operational tactical situation did not change on the line of contact between the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and Azerbaijan on August 2 and on the night of August 3, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army reported.
“Tension in some parts of the line of contact remains. The leadership of the Republic, the command of the Artsakh Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to take steps to defuse the situation and prevent further aggravation.
Azerbaijani units attempted on Monday to cross the line of contact. As a result of a provocation by Azerbaijani units, an Artsakh soldier Albert Bakhshiyan was wounded. Nothing threatens his life.