Oil prices remain stable

World oil prices on Wednesday morning as a whole do not change due to the multidirectional action of a number of factors, according to trading data.
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.02%, to $100.52 per barrel, and September futures for WTI - by an equally symbolic 0.01%, to $94.41.
On Wednesday morning, oil prices do not have bright dynamics on a number of factors. Thus, according to the statistics of the American Petroleum Institute (API), the stocks of this raw material in the US for the week of July 29 increased by 2.2 million barrels, although analysts, on the contrary, predicted a decrease by 0.4 million.