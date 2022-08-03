China closes skies around Taiwan due to drills

The Chinese authorities issued an official warning to air carriers that the sky in six areas around the island of Taiwan will be closed during the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) exercises from August 4 to 7, according to the Axios portal.

The warning about the restriction of air traffic concerns six sea areas around the island, which have been declared danger zones.

On August 2, China's ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, promised big consequences for the American side in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. On the same day, China began large-scale exercises around the island. It is noted that such a blockade of the island will be a problem for Pelosi, who planned to go to South Korea on August 3 as part of an Asian tour.