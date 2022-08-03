News
Armenian political figure Avetik Chalabyan arrested...again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Public and political figure Avetik Chalabyan has been again arrested for three months.

The decision took judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan today during the court's hearing in Yerevan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Chalabyan said yesterday he was diagnosed with hypertension of the 3rd degree, outpatient treatment was prescribed under the supervision of a cardiologist.

At the Monday's court hearing, Chalabyan's lawyers submitted a motion to recuse Judge Martirosyan, which was rejected.

Chalabyan is accused of trying to financially interest students in participating in opposition rallies. He was arrested on May 14 and then for another 15 days. On the evening of July 27, Avetik Chalabyan was released from the Armavir Penitentiary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
