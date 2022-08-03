News
Armenian FM receives new WHO Representative in Armenia
Armenian FM receives new WHO Representative in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on August 3 received the newly appointed representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Armenia, Jihane Tawilah, in connection with the presentation of a letter of credence.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the work done by WHO in Armenia and expressed gratitude for the assistance of the organization in the fight against COVID-19 and overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

An exchange of views took place on the healthcare reforms being carried out in Armenia and cooperation in this matter with the WHO. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian government is taking clear steps aimed at consistently improving the quality of life of the population of Armenia, including improving the quality of healthcare.

During the meeting, FM Mirzoyan also drew the interlocutor's attention to the humanitarian challenges that emerged as a result of the 44-day war in the context of solving health problems, in particular, emphasizing the importance of the involvement of international specialized organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
