WSJ: Walt Disney family ranch put up for sale in US

A Wyoming ranch formerly owned by the Walt Disney family is up for sale for $71 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Located about 82 miles east of Jackson Hole near the town of Dubois, the ranch spans about 5,000 deeded acres, said listing agent Jim Taylor of Hall and Hall.
According to the newspaper, the ranch was previously owned by members of the Walt Disney family.
Walter Elias Disney is an American animator, producer and director. Creator of Mickey Mouse and many other cartoon characters. Producer of over 650 and director of 120 cartoons, founder of The Walt Disney Company. Winner of the largest number of Oscars in history: 22 competitive (1933-1959, 1969 - posthumously), three honorary (1933, 1939, 1942) and awards to them. Irving Thalberg (1942).
Today The Walt Disney Company is one of the largest entertainment media conglomerates in the world. It includes several film studios, children's television channels, television and radio broadcasting networks, a network of parks, resorts and restaurants.