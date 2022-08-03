NEWS.am BREAKING: Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh

ASEAN countries call for restraint over Taiwan situation

OSCE calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to de-escalate

State Department approves sale of THAAD and Patriot to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Swiss government extends sanctions on Russia

Artsakh MFA condemns Azerbaijani aggressive actions

BREAKING: Artsakh Armed Forces have two casualties, another 14 servicemen wounded to varying degrees

US successfully tests Iron Dome

Artsakh president declares partial military mobilization

NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation

Australian PM announces first military readiness check in 10 years

168.am: High-ranking official of US Forces Command in Europe and Africa in Armenia

Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss issues on international and regional agenda

ISW: Iran could send the first batch of combat UAVs to Russia

Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament

SCO Secretary General speaks against external interference in member states affairs

Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force

Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo

Gas prices soared by almost 10 times in Asia

Statement: Current policy of authorities may be destructive for Armenia's economy

Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression

Artsakh MIA: Traffic on Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway is open in both directions

Armenian FM receives OSCE's Andrzej Kasprzyk

Ruben Melikyan: Court's decision to detain Chalabyan cannot be considered legal

BREAKING: Azerbaijani using UAVs in Karabakh

Artsakh Ombudsman names Azerbaijan's goal

Armed forces of Azerbaijan burn grass cuttings, steal cattle and small cattle, HRD is in Gegharkunik

Lars checkpoint will be completely reconstructed by end of year

Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after scandalous visit

Weak earthquake registered on border of Armenia-Georgia

Armenian FM receives new WHO Representative in Armenia

Turkey reports inflation rises to 79.6% in July

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia: Baku's demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is unlawful

China closes skies around Taiwan due to drills

Armenian political figure Avetik Chalabyan arrested...again

Oil prices remain stable

China suspends imports from Taiwan

China MFA: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has severe impact on political foundation of China-U.S relations

Copper rises in price

Turkey threatens Greece with pre-emptive action over militarization of islands

Artsakh: Tensions remain in some sections of line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenia hands over lost soldier Ibayev to Azerbaijani side

No bombs found in subway, alarm is false

BP reports record second quarter earnings

US Embassy in Armenia urges its citizens to be cautious amid news of explosive devices

Chinese army starts exercises near Taiwan

Toyota suspends orders for Land Cruiser 70 due to parts shortage

EU concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US ambassador summoned to Chinese Foreign Ministry, where he is protested over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Ministry of Interior: No explosive devices found at airport or in municipality

Princess Diana's favorite car is up for auction

Eurozone countries are spending more than they get to soften economic blow from Ukraine war

Expert: External forces try to provoke more serious war in Armenia than in Ukraine

Isabel Diaz Ayuso slams Spanish government's energy plan

Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan will soon install checkpoint at Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus sections

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violation of territorial integrity of China

Georgian impersonates Ukrainian in attempt to obtain residence permit in France

Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire three times

Arkady Karapetyan: Azerbaijan is clearly implementing its plan, war is inevitable

White House says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan does not violate Chinese sovereignty

France, Italy, Spain want big tech companies to share network costs in Europe

China pledges to take necessary measures in response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Former Armenian Defense Minister: As long as strategic situation is fragile, there is always risk of war

All stations of Yerevan's Karen Demirchyan subway closed because of bomb signal

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations receives information about bombs

Chinese army to conduct drills around Taiwan from August 4 to 7, media reported

Pelosi says her visit is a support for Taiwan amid China's aggression

Factor.am: Procurement process for Armenia's 31st Independence Anniversary fails

Seyran Ohanyan reveals Azerbaijan's goals amid recent provocations on line of contact

Pelosi pledges US commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan

China protests Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Shoigu holds talks with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Hasanov

AFP: Many Afghans doubt killing of al-Qaeda leader

Karabakh president convenes Security Council expanded meeting

Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan

China suspends import of 35 Taiwanese exporters

Gas prices in Europe again exceed $2,200 per thousand cubic meters

Bloomberg: By the end of 2024, Turkish companies will face more than $16 billion in debt

Attorneys for two convicted in case of mass riots on night of November 10, 2020 file appeal