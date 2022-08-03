News
Lars checkpoint will be completely reconstructed by end of year
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics

RA Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan received representatives of the Armenian mission of the Asian Development Bank, including ADB senior local expert Steve Allen.

The ministry informed NEWS.am that the meeting, the main topic of which was multimodal transportation of agro-food products in the South Caucasus and beyond, was also attended by RA Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister, chairman of civil aviation committee, Mihran Khachatryan and general director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC, Alexei Melnikov.

The Deputy Minister welcomed the guests and introduced them to the Armenian experience and the opportunities for cargo transportation from Armenia to Russia, Georgia and Europe, emphasizing that two Armenian airlines will soon carry out air cargo transportation and that the government is also working on the ferry transportation of goods across the Black Sea.

Steve Allen presented the "South Caucasus Gate" project, which is aimed at increasing investments in the region, and touched upon the possibilities for fast transportation of perishable goods.

Armen Simonyan noted that as a result of cooperation with the Russian party 12 more lanes were added to the 13 existing ones at the Lars checkpoint and by the end of the year the checkpoint will be fully reconstructed, as a result of which the number of cars served daily will increase several times.

Alexei Melnikov, in turn, said that transportation of perishable goods by rail will become technically possible when the issues of introduction of specialized rolling stock and appropriate cooling system are solved.

During the meeting other questions related to this topic were also discussed.
