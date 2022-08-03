SCO Secretary General speaks against external interference in member states affairs

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization opposes external interference in the internal affairs of member countries, said the organization's secretary general Zhang Ming, commenting on the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Xinhua reported.
"The SCO adheres to the one-China principle, firmly opposes interference in the internal affairs of its member states by any external force, supports all member states in safeguarding national unity and defending their own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will continue to promote further cooperation among member states in this regard to ensure peace, security and stability in the region," Zhang said.