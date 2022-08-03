Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo

Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo, political analyst Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.
According to the political scientist, they are also trying to issue Kosovo passports to Kosovo Serbs and take the movement of Serbs to Serbia under police control. "The goal is resettlement. They are trying to do the same thing in Karabakh by taking control of the Lachin corridor. The same handwriting, the same technology, and with the same calls of the "international community" for "peace", with a similar logic of geopolitical struggle.
P.S. If the "international community" calls for peace, it means it is trying to provoke war," wrote Danielyan.