Ruben Melikyan: Court's decision to detain Chalabyan cannot be considered legal

The court decision on the arrest of political activist Avetik Chalabyan can by no means be called legal, co-founder of the Path of Law NGO, lawyer Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page today.

"Obviously, the court can make such a decision only under exceptional circumstances, which must be clearly presented to both the parties and the public. The prosecutor's office said that bail would also be sufficient for Chalabyan's release, but the court unexpectedly decided to arrest him. I hope the Court of Appeal will decide to release Chalabyan. Freedom to all political prisoners!", he wrote.

Political activist Avetik Chalabyan is accused of attempting to materially interest students in participating in opposition rallies. He was arrested on May 14, and then for another 15 days. Last Wednesday, Avetik Chalabyan was released from the "Armavir" penal institution, and today he was arrested again.