ISW: Iran could send the first batch of combat UAVs to Russia
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran could send the first batch of combat UAVs to the Russian Federation, along with Iranian pilots and technicians who will be trained to maintain Su-35 aircraft, Kommersant reported referring to the American analytical Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts, if the information they received is correct, then Iran can receive Russian Su-35s in exchange for unmanned aerial vehicles. This could be part of an agreement that Moscow and Tehran signed on July 26.

ISW suggests that the agreement to increase passenger flights from Iran to Russia can be used by Tehran to purchase Russian aircraft.
