Australian PM announces first military readiness check in 10 years

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the start of the first troop readiness review since 2012, SBS News reported. According to him, this is necessary to protect the nation against the backdrop of growing threats to the country's security.
The drills will prepare Australia to respond effectively to the changing regional and global strategic environment and ensure that its defense capabilities and force structure are aligned, accessible, and maximizing return on investment, he said.
Australian Deputy Minister of Defense Richard Marles also noted that Sydney remains committed to working with the AUKUS countries.