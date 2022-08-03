News
Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force
Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We live in a region where the use of force is responded to by force, Artur Vanetsyan, Chairman of the Homeland Party, former head of the National Security Service of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook page.

Peace, according to him, is not being solicited. It is forced, but the victories of the past are not renounced. "Armenia and Karabakh without Nikol (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - ed.) and nikolism is the only formula that will bring us real peace and security.

Strength and wisdom to our guys on duty at the border. Safe service. #Armenia," Vanetsyan wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
