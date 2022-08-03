News
ASEAN countries call for restraint over Taiwan situation
Southeast Asian countries called for restraint over the situation around Taiwan after the scandalous visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, AFP reports.

ASEAN spokesman Kung Phoak, Deputy Foreign Minister of Cambodia, said the ministers in the closed-door talks expressed concern over growing tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Malaysia and Thailand echoed calls for calm, with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah urging all parties to act very carefully.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the kingdom called for extreme restraint and warned against any action that could exacerbate tensions.

The focus will now be on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken, who will join ASEAN and other ministers for regional security talks on Thursday and Friday.
