Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss issues on international and regional agenda

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed issues on the international and regional agenda.
The meeting took place in Phnom Penh, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Council.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a thorough exchange of views was held on the international and regional agenda, primarily on the situation in Ukraine.
In the context of preparations for upcoming contacts at the highest level, topical issues and prospects for Russian-Turkish cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, were considered in detail.
Recall that on August 5, a meeting of the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take place in Sochi.