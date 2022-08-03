Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan

Obviously, there are certain reasons for this, which have not been formed today, Former Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan told NEWS.am, referring to the tensions in the situation in Artsakh in recent days.
"To understand why we are in this situation today, we have to look at all the events of the post-war period. Obviously, Azerbaijan has not abandoned its goals of making the most of the situation. Unfortunately, I can't say that Armenian diplomacy has been able to take steps to neutralize those actions of Azerbaijan," he said.
Touching upon the fact that the Azerbaijanis, through Russian peacekeepers, demanded the Armenian side to give way to the Lachin road and organize traffic on an alternative road, Karen Mirzoyan said. "Azerbaijan's goal is clear: depopulated Artsakh. Artsakh, where no Armenians live, and possible steps are being taken in this direction. To resist it only through diplomacy, I think, is something of a fantasy. In general, in such situations we should speak about complex steps that include both diplomatic and military components".
Regarding the view that these actions by Azerbaijan are also a blow to Russian peacekeepers to show that they are unable to ensure peace, the former defense minister said. "Russian peacekeepers must understand the situation they are in, but the fact is that as a result of Azerbaijan's irresponsible behavior today, we have another tension that is fraught with unpredictable consequences.
In general, we see incidents breaking out in different parts of the world and some processes taking place. It is a very dangerous game that may have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan.
If we do nothing, the superpower, the superpower will not help us. First of all, the situation depends on our steps and determination. Unfortunately, I don't see that our authorities are capable of such steps".