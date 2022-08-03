News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan
Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Obviously, there are certain reasons for this, which have not been formed today, Former Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan told NEWS.am, referring to the tensions in the situation in Artsakh in recent days.

"To understand why we are in this situation today, we have to look at all the events of the post-war period. Obviously, Azerbaijan has not abandoned its goals of making the most of the situation. Unfortunately, I can't say that Armenian diplomacy has been able to take steps to neutralize those actions of Azerbaijan," he said.

Touching upon the fact that the Azerbaijanis, through Russian peacekeepers, demanded the Armenian side to give way to the Lachin road and organize traffic on an alternative road, Karen Mirzoyan said. "Azerbaijan's goal is clear: depopulated Artsakh. Artsakh, where no Armenians live, and possible steps are being taken in this direction. To resist it only through diplomacy, I think, is something of a fantasy. In general, in such situations we should speak about complex steps that include both diplomatic and military components".

Regarding the view that these actions by Azerbaijan are also a blow to Russian peacekeepers to show that they are unable to ensure peace, the former defense minister said. "Russian peacekeepers must understand the situation they are in, but the fact is that as a result of Azerbaijan's irresponsible behavior today, we have another tension that is fraught with unpredictable consequences.

In general, we see incidents breaking out in different parts of the world and some processes taking place. It is a very dangerous game that may have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan.

If we do nothing, the superpower, the superpower will not help us. First of all, the situation depends on our steps and determination. Unfortunately, I don't see that our authorities are capable of such steps".
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation
"Reports are indeed concerning...
 Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament
Azerbaijan is tightening the ring even more, demanding full disarmament...
 Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force
We live in a region where the use of force is responded to by force...
 Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo
Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo...
 Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression
Eight more servicemen were injured of varying severity...
 Armenian FM receives OSCE's Andrzej Kasprzyk
rarat Mirzoyan briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk on the recent security situation in the region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos