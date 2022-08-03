OPEC+ agrees to boost its production

The OPEC+ oil cartel has agreed to a modest increase in production, which is likely to disappoint US President Joe Biden, who, on a recent trip to Saudi Arabia, lobbied for a big increase to tame skyrocketing energy prices, AFP reported.
The cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to increase production by 100,000 bpd in September, much lower than previous increases, according to a statement released after a ministerial video conference.
Oil prices fell earlier this week but rose more than one percent on the news of the OPEC+ decision, with the main international Brent contract rising above $100 a barrel.
With energy prices soaring in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, Biden made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July, in part to urge the kingdom to increase oil production to stabilize the market and curb runaway inflation.
The US president met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make the kingdom a rogue after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
Biden is not the only Western leader who has lobbied for bin Salman. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted him last week in Paris, and Macron's office said the two leaders agreed to work to mitigate the effects of the war in Ukraine.
Before stepping down as British prime minister, Boris Johnson also courted bin Salman in Riyadh in March, calling for more oil production.