News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation
NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 NATO fully supports the current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, the special representative of the alliance for the Caucasus and Central Asia, tweeted, expressing "concern" in connection with the latest events.

"Reports are indeed concerning. #NATO fully supports current efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to stability and prosperity for the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance for the Alliance," he tweeted.

Azerbaijani units grossly violated the ceasefire by using grenade launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army.

The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army told Armenian News-NEWS.am that as a result, seven servicemen were injured, six of them are not in danger. The condition of one wounded is assessed as serious. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that he had died.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan
To understand why we are in this situation today, we have to look at all the events of the post-war period...
 Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament
Azerbaijan is tightening the ring even more, demanding full disarmament...
 Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force
We live in a region where the use of force is responded to by force...
 Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo
Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo...
 Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression
Eight more servicemen were injured of varying severity...
 Armenian FM receives OSCE's Andrzej Kasprzyk
rarat Mirzoyan briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk on the recent security situation in the region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos