NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation

NATO fully supports the current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, the special representative of the alliance for the Caucasus and Central Asia, tweeted, expressing "concern" in connection with the latest events.
"Reports are indeed concerning. #NATO fully supports current efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to stability and prosperity for the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance for the Alliance," he tweeted.
Azerbaijani units grossly violated the ceasefire by using grenade launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army.
The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army told Armenian News-NEWS.am that as a result, seven servicemen were injured, six of them are not in danger. The condition of one wounded is assessed as serious. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that he had died.