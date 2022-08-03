News
Wednesday
August 03
News
Artsakh MFA condemns Azerbaijani aggressive actions
Artsakh MFA condemns Azerbaijani aggressive actions
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh strongly condemns the new round of Azerbaijan's aggressive actions against Artsakh and qualifies this as another manifestation of Armenian-hatred, a gross attempt to violate peace and stability in the region, as well as to discredit the peacekeeping mission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh calls on the international community to give a targeted assessment of the actions of Azerbaijan and take appropriate steps to curb the destructive policy of official Baku.

The Armenians of Artsakh are unshakable and determined to live freely and independently on their land and overcome all difficulties with dignity, the MFA noted.

 

 
