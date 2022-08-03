Dutch government announces shortage of water

The Dutch government has announced a shortage of water in the country due to the hot and dry summer that dries up most of Europe.

According to AP, the government has formed a national group to develop measures to manage the supply, and also asked the public to contribute in the form of saving water.

Water shortages are already having a negative impact on shipping and agriculture in particular, said Infrastructure and Water Minister Markus Harbers. He urged people to think carefully about whether they should wash their car or fill the inflatable pool completely. The Netherlands is a water country, but even here our water is precious.

Very little rain fell in the Netherlands during the summer, and dry conditions in northern and eastern Europe mean that less water enters the country via rivers.

The government has said that there is no threat to drinking water supplies.

With temperatures soaring last month, Amsterdam authorities have been forced to spray water on mechanical bridges to keep them from expanding and closing.