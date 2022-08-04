120 men arrested in South Africa for raping eight women

Dozens of men detained after eight women were gang-raped while filming a music video in South Africa. The total number of detainees in this case has reached 120 people, writes The Guardian.

However, none of the men and boys arrested were reportedly charged with sexual assault or rape. Police said they hoped DNA tests could link some of the detainees to the gang rape in the coming days.

The detainees are miners working in dangerous abandoned mines in South Africa. They are reportedly facing charges including possession of firearms and illegal mining.

The attack took place at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, where a film crew of 22 people, including 12 women, were filming when they were attacked by "a group of armed men wrapped in blankets," police said in a statement.

The attack has brought renewed attention to the chronic problem of gender-based violence in South Africa. In the first three months of this year, at least 10,818 cases of rape were reported, up 13.7% from the same period in 2021. Not all such cases are reported, and the real number is believed to be much higher.